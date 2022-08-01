Congresswoman Elaine Luria is expected to visit the lower Eastern Shore today. Luria will bring with her a USDA Rural Development Undersecretary. She is expected to announce a planned $1 million investment to purchase new emergency vehicles and to help repair an HVAC system in one of the Northampton County schools. Luria is also expected to view the progress of the new Thimble Shoal Tunnel on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel.