At approximately 3:15 Sunday it was reported that someone was injured by a boat propeller at Smith Beach. Units from Northampton Rescue, Eastville VFD and Cape Charles were called to the scene. The Virginia Marine Police is investigating and was assisted by the Eastville Police Department and the Northampton Sheriff’s Department. Unofficial reports say that a 7 year old was injured by a boat propeller off of Smith Beach. The child was brought to shore and then transported by the Northampton Rescue Ambulance. While we are still seeking information, it doesn’t appear that the injury was life threatening at this time. We will update as soon is the information becomes available.