VIRGINIA BEACH, VA — Congresswoman Luria joins a bipartisan group of her colleagues in a letter to Senate and House leadership advocating for the needs of our veterans, transitioning service members, and their families in the next COVID-19 legislative package.

“As a 20-year Navy veteran, I know how difficult the transition back to civilian life can be for those who have served, and it is only made more difficult by the public health crisis gripping our nation,” said Congresswoman Luria. “As veterans’ unemployment rates are rising due to COVID-19, Congress must support those who have served and provide economic relief and employment assistance to veterans and transitioning service members.”

The letter outlined several legislative initiatives that should be included in the next coronavirus relief package, including:

GI Bill benefit coverage for veterans who are nontraditional students in Registered Apprenticeship and On-the-Job Training programs.

Funding for the Department of Labor’s Registered Apprenticeship Program (RAP) for veterans.

Increasing access for veterans and transitioning service members to additional skilled training programs.

Recognizing veterans’ service-connected skills through enhancements to our existing credentialing system.

The full letter can be found here.

Congresswoman Elaine Luria represents Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. She serves on the House Armed Services Committee, where she is the Vice Chair of the Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee, and the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, where she serves as Chair of the Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs Subcommittee.

###

Julia Savel

Communications Director

Representative Elaine Luria (VA-02)

Cell: 202-754-0270

534 Cannon House Office Building