Tests at No Charge for All Including Those With No Symptoms

Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. is now offering community-wide COVID-19 testing at its Atlantic, Eastville and Onley centers. Testing is offered at no charge, the fee will be billed to test participants’ health insurance with no copay. For those without insurance, there is no charge. Results are typically available in a few days – Eastern Shore Rural Health will contact those tested with the results. Since many people infected with COVID-19 have no symptoms, you do not have to be experiencing symptoms to be tested. You do not have to be a Rural Health patient to be tested.

If you are interested in receiving a test please call to schedule an appointment. For the Atlantic Community Health Center, call 757-824-5676; for the Eastville center call 757-331-1086; and for the Onley center call 757-787-7374. Rural Health patients also can request an appointment via the Patient Portal.

This testing has been made possible through a partnership with the Virginia Department of Health, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Virginia Community Healthcare Association.

