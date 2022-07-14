Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) announced the inclusion of more than $19 million in Community Project Funding (CPF) for 14 priorities throughout Coastal Virginia in the House’s Fiscal Year 2023 draft appropriations bills. Six of the projects are on the Eastern Shore.

Rep. Luria’s 14 CPF priorities include expanding broadband services, improving transportation infrastructure, supporting domestic violence survivors, funding for mobile food distribution, and investing in law enforcement and public safety.

“Community Project Funding awards continue to invest federal funds into the most pressing needs of our communities, and I am proud to announce the inclusion another double-digit investment for projects throughout Coastal Virginia. The more than $19 million for 14 projects will create good-paying jobs, improve our infrastructure, expand critical community services, and make Hampton Roads safer,” Rep. Luria said. “I will continue to deliver for Coastal Virginia and work to bring back taxpayer dollars that invest in our communities and spur economic development throughout the region.”

The inclusion of this funding in the Appropriations Committee’s draft bills is the first step in the funding process. Rep. Luria will continue to fight for this funding as the bills move to the full Appropriations Committee, consideration on the House Floor, and negotiations with the Senate.

In March 2022, Rep. Luria announced more than $18.5 million in funding for seven community projects throughout Coastal Virginia from her FY22 requests.

Additional information on the reforms governing CPFs is available here. In compliance with House Rules and Committee requirements, Rep. Luria has certified that she, her spouse, and her immediate family have no financial interest in any of the projects she has requested.

The Eastern Shore projects are:

Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence Hope Harbor

Amount Requested: $250,000

Requestor: Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence (ESCADV) (130 Market Street Onancock, VA 23417)

Project Description: The funding would be used to support the renovation of a three-building property that will be home to the Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s emergency shelter for survivors of domestic violence and assault. The funding would also be used to hire new staff.

Eastern Shore Mobile Food Distribution Project

Amount Requested: $447,600

Requestor: Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore (800 Tidewater Dr. Norfolk, VA 23504)

Project Description: The funding would be used to purchase a vehicle, hire staff, and secure food for the food bank. This would allow the food bank to deliver goods to residents in the most remote areas of the Eastern Shore.

Exmore Sewage Collection System

Amount Requested: $750,000

Requestor: Northampton County (PO Box 66, Eastville, VA 23347)

Project Description: The funding would be used to rebuild the sanitary sewer collection system and expand the system to provide service for affordable housing units, apartments, and commercial buildings. The project will provide for the installation of approximately 85,000 linear feet of service lines and force mains throughout the town for additional commercial and residential growth without impacting open space and environmentally sensitive areas of the county.

Little Machipongo River, Virginia

Amount Requested: $1,945,000

Requestor: USACE Army Corps Norfolk District (803 Front Street, Norfolk, VA 23510)

Project Description: The funding would be used to dredge the federally designated shallow draft waterway and provide waterway access to the community of Willis Wharf, VA.

Mt. Nebo and Bailey Neck Broadband Expansion

Amount Requested: $196,269

Requestor: Eastern Shore of Virginia Broadband Authority (ESVBA) (4147 Lankford Highway, Exmore, VA 23350)

Project Description: The funding will be used to construct a total of 8.16 miles of broadband network in Bailey Neck and Mount Nebo areas of Onancock, Virginia. The extended line would pass a total of 117 new homes.

Wachapreague Sewer Line & Pump Station

Amount Requested: $750,000

Requestor: Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission (23372 Front Street, Accomac, VA 23301)

Project Description: The funding would be used to bring public sewer service to the Town of Wachapreague. The project includes construction of a sewer line connecting to the Hampton Roads Sanitation District system, construction of a pump station on property donated to the town, and installation of a collection system. The project will allow the Town of Wachapreague to meet current and future wastewater management needs, where no public service connection is currently available.