Northampton County Administrator Charlie Kolakowski reported to the Northampton Board of Supervisors Tuesday night the Rails To Trails program along the former railroad right of way is slugging ahead slowly.

Kolakowski reported another stretch of the bike trail, 2.3 miles to Cape Charles, has acquired the needed funding from the Federal Government, but construction still could take several years.

At a meeting regarding the trail recently, several familiar concerns were raised and discussed at length, including who will maintain the trail, who will provide security and how much the price tag will be to continue to stretch the bike trail northward.

The meeting also discussed ways to incorporate the trail with local towns to allow them to leverage it for economic benefit.

“It will likely be several years before we make any significant progress,” he said in conclusion.

