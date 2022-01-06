Representative Elaine Luria announced Thursday that she will seek re-election to represent Virginia’s second congressional district in the upcoming election in November. Luria a Democrat will have served two terms at the end of 2022. She defeated former Republican Congressman Scott Taylor twice.

Questions came up when it was revealed that the newly drawn second district lines put Luria’s primary residence outside of the second district. Luria said Thursday that she also has a residence in Virginia Beach and will be working in the coming months to make that her primary residence.

Federal law allows members of the House of Representatives to live outside the boundaries of his or her congressional district.