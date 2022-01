Pictured: Mother Maribel Perez-Hernandez and father Leonel Vasquez-Escalante of Greenbush on the birth of their son, Leo Jared Vasquez Perez.

ONANCOCK, Virginia – Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital congratulates mother Maribel Perez-Hernandez and father Leonel Vasquez-Escalante of Greenbush on the birth of their son, Leo Jared Vasquez Perez.

Perez was born at 8:33 p.m. on January 1, 2022, making him the first baby born in the New Year on the Eastern Shore. Perez’s birth weight was 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

Baby Leo’s older brother and sister are looking forward to welcoming him home.

Dr. Fayemi Johnson was the delivering obstetrician.

.