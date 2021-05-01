Congresswoman Elaine Luria announced that recently, the Town of Onancock received a grant from the Virginia Department of Health and Community Development to help local businesses recover from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Small businesses in Onancock may be eligible for up to $15,000 in grants.

Through the Small Business Recovery Assistance Grant Program, small businesses may receive grants to pay for rent, mortgage, and costs associated with safely reopening. There is no payback requirement for businesses that obtain this relief.

Businesses must be located in Onancock, have 20 or fewer employees, and have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to qualify for aid. To complete the application, please click here. For additional details, please see here.

