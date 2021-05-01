This Eastern Shore Literacy Council organized event showcases the culinary offerings of the Eastern Shore from 13 participating restaurants, with a portion of food sale receipts donated to the Literacy Council. This is a great opportunity to explore and enjoy the diverse restaurant scene from Cape Charles to Chincoteague and find a new go-to place for dining out or return to a favorite. “We are proud to support and highlight the importance of the entire local restaurant community, particularly during difficult times,” said Philip Wilson, Board President of the Eastern Shore Literacy Council.

The Eastern Shore Literacy Council is asking the community to take some time off from cooking and support these local businesses during Restaurant Week, either dining in with social distancing or eating take out, all the while supporting the Literacy Council and the free tutoring it provides to adult learners.

Participating restaurants can be found with links to their websites or facebook page at www.easternshorerestaurantweek.com or at facebook.com/easternshore.literacycouncil.

For more information about the Literacy Council visit www.shoreliteracy.org. To contact staff, email esliteracy@gmail.com or call (757) 789-1761.

