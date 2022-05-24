Citing an increase in the violence within our community, a local reverend has announced a community forum to address this problem and develop solutions.

Here is Reverend Kelvin Jones discussing what lead him to spear head this effort:

“I just think there’s too much violence within our community and the community has been silent and has been asked to take an active role,” said Reverend Jones. “We’ve failed to look at ourselves and what role we may have played in where they are at this particular time. This gathering will be to stop pointing fingers, but come to a meeting to say ‘ok this is a problem, now what do we do?'”

Jones preaches at the First Baptist Church in Capeville is also a law enforcement officer, serving as Chaplain of the Northampton County Sheriff’s Department.

“I’m hoping that this community will come together and reclaim our communities, our church and our youth, ” he added. “And help our youth realize that where they are isn’t where they have to stay. They can begin again and we are here to help work through that process.”

The event will be held tonight, Tuesday, May 23 beginning at 6:00 PM at the First Baptist Church in Capeville, 25283 Lankford Hwy, Cape Charles, VA 23310.

If you have any questions or would like more information, please contact Reverend Jones at 757-350-0324.

