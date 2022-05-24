The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office has announced the passing of Corporal Charles L. Baines.

According to a Facebook Post, Corporal Baines, 50, passed away on Saturday evening at his home in Painter, Virginia, and is survived by one son.

He was a longtime member of the Sheriff’s Office, assigned to the Corrections Division and serving the citizens of Accomack County since 2009.

The Sheriff’s Office released the following statement on Corporal Baines’ passing:

“We are heartbroken at the sudden loss of Corporal Charles Baines, who was an incredible co-worker and made many lasting contributions to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office. You were always met with a smile and an upbeat attitude. He will be missed and will be remembered by his hard work, ethics, and his dedication to the citizens of Accomack County. He was one of kind.”

Officials tell us that funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced once they are available.

Corporal Baines’ son sat down with WESR’s Kelley Gaskill for a Shore Perspectives segment, where he discussed coming home to help, encourage and inspire his community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

