MCLEAN, VA — Local elected officials and democratic leaders from the Eastern Shore have endorsed Terry McAuliffe for governor, joining Eastern Shore native Governor Ralph Northam and the Eastern Shore’s Congresswoman Elaine Luria. The leaders endorsing Terry today include Accomack County Board of Supervisors Chair Ron Wolff, Accomack County Board of Supervisors Member C. Reneta Major, and Pastor Kelvin Jones from Northampton County.

Terry’s growing coalition of Eastern Shore area endorsers includes:

Governor Ralph Northam

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02)

Accomack County Board of Supervisors Chair Ron Wolff

Accomack County Board of Supervisors Member C. Reneta Major

Pastor Kelvin F. Jones (Northampton County)

“As we start to turn the corner on this unprecedented pandemic, one thing is for sure: we will continue to feel the effects of it for years to come. And Virginians need our next governor to be a proven, strong leader with bold plans, and a clear vision for the future of the Commonwealth,” said Accomack County Board of Supervisors Member C. Reneta Major. “Since day one of his campaign, Terry McAuliffe has been championing comprehensive and bold policies to ensure we rebuild a more equitable post-COVID Virginia. As governor, he will ensure Virginians have access to quality affordable health care, a world-class education, good-paying jobs, and so much more. That is why I couldn’t be happier to endorse his campaign.”

“I am proud to endorse Terry McAuliffe for governor because I know he will lift every Virginian up as he works to rebuild a more equitable post-COVID economy. Terry has a strong record fighting inequalities. As Virginia’s 72nd Governor, he reversed a racist Jim Crow era law that disenfranchised people who had been convicted of a felony by restoring voting rights to more than 173,000 Virginians,” said Pastor Kelvin Jones (Northampton County). “Terry will build on his record by making the restoration of voting rights permanent in Virginia’s constitution, reforming the criminal justice system, and ensuring all Virginians can accumulate generational wealth.”

“I am honored to have the support of these Eastern Shore leaders joining Governor Northam and our big, broad coalition of more than 300 leaders. As Virginia’s next governor, I will continue to lead Virginia on the road to recovery that the Northam Administration started and will create a post-COVID economy that lifts up all Virginians,” said Terry McAuliffe. “This is not a time to tinker around the edges. I know Virginia can make unprecedented investments in our education system, expand protections for workers, and take bold action to eradicate systemic inequities. I’m ready to work together with these leaders and the hundreds of others across the Commonwealth who have endorsed my campaign to get this done.”

.