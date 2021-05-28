1.LF 1-2 bedroom rental in the northern Accomac county area, must be pet friendly 757-894-0029

2.LF used 5-7 yard dump truck body for a 1985 International S1900 chassis, LF used mobile homes 757-894-2028

3.Room for rent in Exmore 757-414-4454

4.LF 1-2 bedroom house or apartment between Onancock & Chincoteague 973-997-1208

5:4 Chevy/GMC truck rims & tires size 245-75-r16, 6 lug $50 757-709-4076

6.LF somebody to help haul metal roofing 757-710-8427

7.1864 Home Comfort wood stove $1,200 obo, 4×8 walk in chicken coop w/ windows $500, 19hp Briggs & Stratton engine from a Craftsman electric-start lawn riding mower, runs great $200 757-350-5937

8.LF used washing machine & dryer set in very good condition, LF children’s bike-seat, mountable or pull-behind 757-710-5426

9.LF small motor for a boat, about 5hp in excellent condition 757-665-6127

10.LF dual axle car trailer cheap as possible, 2004 Chevy Silverado 2wd automatic $2,800 obo 302-519-1311

11.Orange 1,000watt stereo in excellent condition $130 757-387-0805

12.Weed eater $25, diamond plate tool box for full size pickup $25, set of headers $50 757-710-4407

13.LF 3 wheeled adult bicycle 757-829-0262

14.Aluminum Walker $20, LF office style metal typing desk 757-787-7268

15.Permonil 300HD electric wheelchair w/ charger, great condition $2,000 obo 757-665-1234

16.Lumber of varying sizes, 2x6x16, 2x6x8, & 2x6x12, Used troybilt rototiller $800 757-709-8084

17.Treadmill, model True 5502/HRC, $600 757-894-0248

18.Scag Freedom Z 52in. Cut 0 turn mower, runs good, needs TLC, $2,700 obo 757-350-5873

19.LF 2-3 bedroom house or trailer 757-709-4544

20.717-578-0378 4×10 stainless steel landscaping trailer $400 obo, wallboard benches for hanging drywall $150, bench extensions $100

21.EZ Loader boat trailer, fits up to 20ft, over 2,000 Sports cards $100, old fashioned wooden entertainment system w/ cassette players, etc 757-990-5849

22.table & chairs, solid maple $100 757-824-5555

23.Weed eater $45, 2 basketball rims $5 apiece 757-709-9201

24.42in craftsman riding mower $600 obo, 28 single bag oyster cages w/ bridles, LF factory AM/FM radio 1988 Ford Pickup 757-505-6863

25.FREE 2 camper shells 410-726-5174