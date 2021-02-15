National bestselling author David McCaleb delivers a thriller like none other, opening our eyes to a realm ever present, but thinly veiled.

In Vestmen’s Gale, the main character Michael is suddenly drawn back in time by the spirit of his dead sister to the age when Vikings ventured to North America. He finds himself in the body of a Norseman and a member of a raiding party tasked with rescuing their chieftain’s kidnapped daughter. He soon discovers a chilling link between her and his own world. In his journey back to the present, he battles warring natives, shapeshifting demons, and the insecurities of his past.

Kiona, the daughter of a powerful Mi’kmaq shaman, struggles against her deceitful mother whose actions threaten the peace between her tribe, their Abenaki neighbors, and the newly arrived Vikings. Will she choose to remain loyal to her tribe, or instead to help Michael free his Viking sister?

Vestmen’s Gale is a story of sacrifice, redemption, and purpose. The work is available locally at the Book Bin, as well as on Amazon.

About the Author

David McCaleb is the national bestselling author of the Red Ops thriller series. With Vestmen’s Gale, he packs all the same action into a “historical fiction paranormal thriller”. When asked why the new genre he says, “Vestmen’s Gale has been asking to come out of my head for years. It needed to be written.” And it’s his best work yet; a story like none told before. “It’s a modern hero’s adventure in an old world. One with rash Vikings, an ornery dead sister, and zealous demons. But like most good fiction, the real tale is revealed within the threads of truth woven throughout.”