The Eastern Shore Health District reported three new test positives and one new hospitalization Sunday, all in Accomack. Northampton registered zeros in all three categories. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 88 tests for a test positive rate of 3.4

As of Sunday, Accomack County has given 5,791 individuals the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 989 the second. Northampton has given 3,127 dose one and 989 have been given both.

Virginia reported 1.793 additional COVID-19 test positives with 782 additional probable cases.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to plummet according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, falling by 67 to 1,666.

14 additional deaths were reported statewide with two additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association processed 24,395 tests for a test positive rate of 7.3%.

