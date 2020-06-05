The Eastern Shore Public Library Board of Trustees will hold their regularly scheduled Tuesday, June 9, 2020 meeting at 1:00 pm using video-audio online technology. During the COVID-19 pandemic, to protect the safety of library volunteers, staff, and the general public, this meeting will be held via the Zoom platform. To attend by audio or video, you need to complete an online registration by noon, June 8 and the Library Director will email you the meeting login information. Comments and questions for the board must be submitted through the online registration prior to noon June 8. If you are unable to attend the meeting, a response will be emailed to you or the Library Director will call you within 48 hours after the meeting. Thank you for your interest in the governance of our public library system that serves Accomack and Northampton Counties.

To register for the meeting and/or to submit questions or comments, go to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/ r/ESPLBOTJune.

