Accomack County added two new hospitalizations and one new death in Saturday morning’s COVID-19 report from the Virginia Department of Health, bringing its overall totals to 55 and 13. The Virginia Department of Health report one new additional COVID-19 case for Accomack County, bringing its total to 970.

Northampton County reported two additional COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 251. Hospitalizations and deaths for Accomack County remained unchanged at 31 and 25.

The Eastern Shore processed 44 tests in these numbers for a test positive rate of 13.63%.

Jon Richardson of the Eastern Shore Health District reports there are six new cases for the Eastern Shore Saturday.

“It is likely due to the data being pulled at different times,” said Richardson about the discrepancy between his report and the VDH’s report. “The website will only include positive cases received by 5 pm. Our staff worked until after 8 pm last night”

Virginia added 842 new COVID-19 cases Saturday morning, for an overall total of 47,123, with 17 new probable COVID-19 cases, bringing that total to 2,274.

Virginia added 44 additional COVID-19 hospitalizations, bringing the state’s overall total of 5,024. No new probable COVID-19 hospitalizations were added, bringing the total to 30. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports a mixed bag Saturday morning. Confirmed current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 10 to 821, but pending result current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by six to 350.

Virginia reported seven new COVID-19 deaths, for an overall total of 1,357. Probable COVID-19 deaths remain unchanged at 103.

Virginia reported 7,338 tests processed in these numbers, for a test positive rate of 11.4%.

