As of 6:00 am, Level 2 restrictions were in place at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. Winds were gusting up to 47 mph out on the bridge.

The following types of vehicles will not be allowed to cross the facility during Level 2 wind restrictions: motorcycles; large pick-up campers; camper trailers; house trailers; anything being towed; vehicles with any exterior cargo; empty tractor-trailers, not to include empty tanker trucks*; small six-wheel trucks such as moving vans, rental trucks, school buses, etc. Tractor-trailers must gross 15,000 pounds payload in addition to the weight of the rig and six-wheel trucks must gross 15,000 pounds payload in addition to the weight of the rig in order to be allowed to cross the facility during Level 2 wind restrictions. Tractors without trailers are allowed to cross. Maximum safe speed 45 mph. Complimentary District-operated wind vans will be provided to assist in transporting exterior cargo that would otherwise restrict passenger cars and pickups.

*Empty tanker trucks are allowed to cross under Level 2 wind restrictions.

These restrictions could change at any time.