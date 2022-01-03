The vast majority of the Eastern Shore is expected to see 1-2 inches of wet snow fall Monday.

Rain is expected to change over to snow late morning or early afternoon and continue late afternoon. With the recent warm temperatures, any accumulated snow fall will likely melt quickly, particularly on roadways.

Temperatures are expected to fall throughout the day to 32 by 5 PM and black ice is a risk Monday evening. Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions affecting tonight’s commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Accomack County.

Winds are expected to pick up, increasing to 25-30 this afternoon and could gust to 46. Gale Warnings are up for most of the bayside while Storm Warnings are in place for the seaside and lower Northampton County bayside.

A Coastal Flood Warning is also in effect in Accomack County, while a Coastal Flood Advisory is in place for Northampton. One to two feet of inundation about ground level is expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. Roads and parking lots in low areas could flood today. Motorists are urged not to travel through waters of unknown depth or travel around barricades blocking these areas.

Expect blustery weather Monday night, as temperatures will fall into the 20s and winds will continue to blow 20 mph out of the north and gust to 46.

