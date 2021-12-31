A large power outage is currently being experienced in Northampton County.

As of noon Friday, 6,315 residents from Exmore south are without power, which is 17.4% of A&N Electric Cooperatives’ overall service area.

The largest outage is in the 23310 area code, which includes Cape Charles south to the Bridge, with 3,835 out of 4,146 connections currently out, 92%.

Several other areas in Northampton are reporting 100% outages. Outages are beginning to appear in Accomack as well.

ANEC is working on the issue. Cooperative Communications and Public Relations Coordinator Jay Diem said the outage has been caused by a transmission issue in the Exmore area.

“We have personnel en route to locate the issue, ” said Diem. “We are also in contact with our transmission partner to determine the cause.”

A time frame for restoration has not yet been determined.

