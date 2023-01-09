Pictured: Congresswoman Jen Kiggans and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Saturday, Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (VA-02) released the following statement after being sworn in as a Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Virginia’s Second District:

“It is the honor of a lifetime to represent my fellow Virginians in Congress. Regardless of whether or not you voted for me, I can assure you that I will work to serve you every day as your Representative in our nation’s capital.

“My mission is to bring civility, competence, and common sense to this legislative body and provide all Virginians with the strong, independent leadership in Washington they deserve.”

“Though the debate that played out this week was frustrating, it was worth the wait, and our hard-fought majority can now move forward, united, with purpose.

“I look forward to fighting for policies that will address the issues impacting the everyday lives of the 740,000 people who call the Second District home. From lowering the cost of living for hardworking families, to restoring law and order, to rebuilding American strength and delivering for our service members and veterans, I’m ready to get to work!”

