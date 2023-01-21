Navy veteran Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (VA-02) released the following statement after being selected to serve on the House Armed Services Committee (HASC). The Committee, which is chaired by Rep. Mike Rogers (AL-03), has exclusive jurisdiction over defense policy, ongoing military operations, the organization and reform of the Department of Defense, counter-drug programs, acquisition and industrial base policy, technology transfer and export controls, joint interoperability, the Cooperative Threat Reduction program, Department of Energy nonproliferation programs, and detainee affairs and policy. Virginia’s Second District is home to Naval Air Station Oceana and a large amount of the Servicemembers, shipbuilders, and their families who keep the world’s strongest Naval Force running.

“It’s a great honor to be selected to represent Virginia’s Second District on the House Armed Services Committee,” said Congresswoman Kiggans. “As a former Navy Helicopter Pilot, wife of a former Navy F/A-18 Pilot, and mother to children who serve, I am well aware of the challenges that members of our military and their families face, as well as what is required to overcome them. I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to empower our service members to succeed, restore American strength, bolster our national security, care for our military families, and ensure that my District has the tools to fulfill the critical role it plays in maintaining our nation’s strong defense force.”

“I am thrilled that the Steering Committee has recommended Congresswoman Kiggans to serve on the House Armed Services Committee,” Chairman Mike Rogers said. “Jen bravely served her nation as a helicopter pilot in the U.S. Navy. Today, she proudly represents Virginia’s Second Congressional District which plays a crucial role in supporting our naval fleet. Jen will bring invaluable experience and insight to our committee. I look forward to the House Republican Conference ratifying the Steering Committee’s recommendation.”

Congresswoman Kiggans was winged as a Naval Aviator in 1995 and served our nation for a total of 10 years as a helicopter pilot, flying H-46 and H-3 helicopters while completing two deployments to the Persian Gulf. She is the daughter of a retired U.S. Army Green Beret who served in Vietnam, and her husband Steve is a retired U.S. Navy F/A-18 pilot. She has four children; her oldest two attend the United States Naval Academy and the Virginia Military Institute.

During her time in the Virginia General Assembly, Congresswoman Kiggans introduced and sponsored numerous pieces of legislation to improve quality of life for service members, Veterans, and their families. These measures included creating a Military Spouse Liaison position inside of the Department of Veterans Services and lowering taxes for Virginia Veterans.