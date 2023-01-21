Free Coat Closet

A free coat closet will be held at the Onley United Methodist Church from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Saturday. There will be coats, gloves, hats and scarves available

Accomack County Youth Basketball Signups

This Saturday, January 21 is the last day to sight up for Accomack County Parks and Rec Youth basketball in three age groups, PeeWee 5-8, Juniors 9-12 and Seniors 13-15..

Sign up through this Saturday morning at 10:00 AM at Arcadia High School.

League play begins Saturday, January 28.

Registration fees are $35 for PeeWee, $40 for Juniors and $45 for Seniors.

Call 757-787-3900 for more information.

Polar Duck Dip

To benefit Occohannock on the Bay at the camp ground at 11 a.m. This year’s event will also feature a talent show and open mic. The camp is located at 9403 Camp Lane Belle Haven.

Nandua Athletics Booster Club’s Annual Quarter Auction

The Nandua Athletics Booster Club’s Annual Quarter Auction will be tonight at the Exmore Moose Lodge. Dinner starts at 6:30 PM and will be available for purchase. Bidding on great items begins at 7:00 PM.

Sunday

MLB Player to share journey of becoming a Born Again Christian

The Glad Tidings Assembly of God welcomes Chicago White Sox star Gavin Sheets Sunday January 22 at their 11 a.m service. Sheets is the son of former Oriole star Larry Sheets and the grandson of Gene and Jo Anne Lusby of Pocomoke City. Gavin is a born again Christian and has shared his testimony with many of his fans and team mates. Everyone is invited to hear this inspiring young athlete. That’s. 11 am Sunday at the Glad Tidings Assembly of God church. 1519 Market St. Pocomoke City

A&N Pregnancy Center Open House

Stop by your pregnancy center at 26064 Onley Road in Onley to take a tour and learn more about all the amazing ways this organization serves our community.