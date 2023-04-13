WASHINGTON, DC: Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (VA-02) released the following statement announcing she has been named Vice Chair of the Congressional Nursing Caucus. The Caucus is a bipartisan group of legislators dedicated to advancing policies to support the nation’s 4.2 million registered nurses. The Caucus is Chaired by Reps. Dave Joyce (OH-14) and Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici (OR-01); Congresswoman Kiggans serves as Vice Chair alongside Congresswoman Lauren Underwood (IL-14).

“Caring for our Greatest Generation as a primary care geriatric nurse practitioner is a true privilege,” said Congresswoman Kiggans. “I’m proud to continue my work to provide patients with access to quality, affordable healthcare by leading this bipartisan caucus with Representatives Joyce, Bonamici, and Underwood. It’s a privilege to use my position in Congress to be an advocate for my fellow nurses. Supporting the more than four million Americans who make up our nation’s nursing workforce directly impacts the future health of our country. I’m excited to get to work!”

“On behalf of the nation’s academic nursing leaders, I am delighted to congratulate Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (VA-02) on her new role as Vice Chair of the Congressional Nursing Caucus,” said Dr. Deborah Trautman, President and CEO of the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. “The work of the Nursing Caucus is critical to ensuring that our healthcare delivery system has a robust supply of nurses available to provide care to patients in need. Nurse educators nationwide applaud Representative Kiggans for her leadership and commitment to working with Caucus co-chairs to advance bipartisan legislation that supports the country’s 4.2 million registered nurses.”

“I commend the Congressional Nursing Caucus for recognizing the tremendous value of the nursing profession in providing high-quality, patient-centered care and contributing to the health of all communities across the country,” said ANA President Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, PhD, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN. “ANA is grateful to have Congressional Nursing Caucus as an ally on Capitol Hill, helping to advance the nursing profession and address some of nurses’ most pressing concerns through meaningful action. I’d like to thank Caucus Vice Chair Rep. Kiggans, who brings many years of experience as a geriatric nurse practitioner to the Caucus. Her expertise is critical to ensuring that the nursing profession is well represented in Washington D.C. On behalf of the nation’s nurses, thank you for your leadership and support in Congress.”

“As the first nurse practitioner elected to Congress, Congresswoman Kiggans brings a unique voice to Congress to advocate on behalf of her profession and her patients,” said American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) President April N. Kapu, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, FAANP, FCCM, FAAN. “AANP appreciates Congresswoman Kiggans’ leadership as Vice Chair of the Congressional Nursing Caucus, and we look forward to working with her, along with Congressman Joyce and Congresswomen Bonamici and Underwood, to remove barriers to care and increase patient access.”