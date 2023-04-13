The Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the lineup for the Eastern Shore’s premier networking and tailgating event, ESVA Chamber Fest.

“We have several bands that will be bending the guitar strings this year,” said ESVA Chamber Executive Director Robert Sabbatini.

The Irie Tree Band with the strong vocals of Beth Sharply and Johnny Mo kick off the event on Saturday, September 9, 2023 on Fairgrounds Road in Onancock, Virginia. The venue for the event is adjacent to Eastern Shore Auto Body and has the perfect layout for this type of festival.

The announcement of the two nationally known bands, Jefferson Starship and Sawyer Brown, on the hit radio show, Chamber Chat, has been very well received. The Chamber gave away two pairs of tickets to listeners who correctly named the acts via trivia questions. Terrand Campbell correctly named Jefferson Starship and Joan Murden correctly answered Sawyer Brown.

“With the response during and after the band announcement on Chamber Chat, I am confident the businesses and communities here on the Eastern Shore will benefit and remember this festival for years to come,” added Sabbatini.

Ticket prices are $75 and go on sale to Chamber members on Monday, May 1 and open to the public on Thursday, June 1. Ticket includes entry into the festival along with all you can board walk French fries. Limited sponsorship packages are also available for the festival so call the Chamber to reserve yours today.

For more information, please contact the ESVA Chamber of Commerce at 757-787-2460.