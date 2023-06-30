By Linda Cicoira

A Keller woman, who was the driver in a 2019 murder/robbery scheme, pleaded guilty Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to being an accessory after the fact. She was given two suspended sentences.

In a plea agreement, 23-year-old Allison Elaine Stauffer, admitted to being an accessory to the robbery of Alvin Lee “Derek” Rogers, of Belle Haven, in March 2019, and to being an accessory to his murder. The charge in regards to robbery was amended to a misdemeanor.

Stauffer’s boyfriend, Bronte Ames, was said to be the “mastermind” of the plan and the one who shot Rogers. He is serving 28 years of active time in prison for first-degree murder and other crimes.

Stauffer was given a total of six years, which were suspended. She was ordered to be on supervised probation for a year and had to give up her 4th amendment rights regarding search and seizure for five years.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan said he made the deal because Stauffer was guilty of driving them to and away from the crime scene, but there was no proof that she was in on the planning.

“Can’t say she got out of the vehicle,” Morgan told Judge W. Revell Lewis III. “She became an asset, so she was allowed on bond” in January 2022, the prosecutor added.

The crimes occurred on Boggs Road in Painter. When police arrived, they found Rogers’ body in his van, which had run into a tree. It appeared the 40-year-old was backing up when he was shot. There were bullet holes in the van’s windshield and blood inside the vehicle. An autopsy showed he was shot in the shoulder and in the stomach area.

A 17-year-old accomplice, Nyxavier Riekem Snead, who was Rogers’ neighbor, was previously given 14 years of active time for his part in the death. For months, Bronte Ames denied being involved in the shooting. He blamed Snead. Later, Ames told authorities the purpose of the meeting was to “purchase marijuana” and that he had gotten a 9mm pistol from Snead and then shot into the van as it was moving.

Twenty-year-old X’Zavyon Devour Corbin, who goes by the nicknames Doughboy and Zay, was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted robbery in connection with the incident. Seven years was suspended. He had already served the remaining time when he was sentenced, so he was allowed to go free.

Nineteen-year-old Lavar Heath, of Onancock, was previously given 10 years for attempted armed robbery of Rogers. Four years of the term was suspended. Heath admitted to authorities that he went with several others to meet Rogers to purchase marijuana, but he said he never got out of the car.