1. 2 sets of tires and rims 22 inch universal black in color $900. Set of 20 inch chrome rims $500 universal 95% tread. Gas Dryer $25. 7578947003

2. Newer manual bike excellent condition $125 7577091139

3. Disco set 2 big speakers on each end with 90s cd set, cd player and remote control $350. 6786558

4. Lf Honda civic older no newer than 2005 7574422465

5. LF ice cream buckets. They’re great for storage for nails and screws. I’ll go as far as Onancock 4437545313

6. 42 inch cut 17 1/2 ariens rider with full bagger complete garage kept $800 8948518 6654325

7. Hedge trimmer brand new $150 perfect condition. 7577099670

8. Lf 1997 Chevy engine 4.3 v6 7577092578

9. LF room to rent somewhere around melfa or parksley. I can share it to help with expenses 757709468

10. Equipment for a food truck. I have a panini press for burgers. sandwich presses and hotdog buns tray $700 all. 7576931417

11.2006 Acura MDX SH-AWD loaded new tires and shocks. Runs like new. $7500. Rockwell commercial floor model scroll saw. $400. 2006 Kawasaki KLR 650 motorcycle with new tires and low miles $2000. 7579994140

12, LF scrap metal and junk appliances 7576782566

13. Lf Kubota model number GR 2000 or 2100 lawntrackor for parts. 8047611400

14. I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car.Call for price. I also have a Samsung 60″ flat screen TV and stand for $300.00 or best offer.(757)789-5287

15. 1953 Ford Golden Jubilee Tractor which needs 1 rear tire Has rebuilt engine and carb $4000. Standard size white shower stall Brand new $125. Kitchen cabinets which are made of pine. Various sizes. Call for more info. 410-251-9040

16. 1. 2013 Ford F150 XLT Extended Cab 4WD, V8, Tow Package, and lots more. Excellent condition. $18,000 obo. Can send pictures upon request. 2. EZAwn Sunbrella fabric awning, 8′ in length, Navy color. $100 obo. Can send pictures upon request. 4104300476

17. Looking for late model car or truck in running condition also will consider non running cars in garage or yard you can send pics to fast pick up 6097804960

18. 2000 ford f150 xlt 4.6 v8 automatic runs and drives no rust on cab or body single cab 8 ft bed 242 k needs some tlc can send pics. Chicago electric core 125 welder in New condition with cart and all accessories extra wire and tips used once open to trade 200.00 6097804960

19. 1970s vintage Alcort Sunfish Sailboat. Perfect condition, meticulously kept, stored inside. Includes Seitech shore trolley cart. Buy today, sail tomorrow! $1800 or b.o. Located on Chincoteague (203)948-1469