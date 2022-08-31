Senator Tim Kaine will be on the Shore today. Kaine will make two stops, one on Tangier and one in Cape Charles.

Kaine will travel to Tangier Island. He successfully helped secure $25,050,000 in the latest text of the Fiscal Year 2023 Senate appropriations bills for the Army Corps of Engineers’ Beneficial Use Pilot Project on Tangier Island. Once passed by Congress and signed into law, this funding would support dredging and efforts to help Tangier Island address loss of habitat and eroding shoreline issues.

Then, Kaine and Representative Elaine Luria will attend a Rails to Trails event in Cape Charles. Earlier this year, Kaine secured $2,500,000 to help fund the Accomack Northampton Transportation District Commission’s conversion of approximately 2.3 miles of abandoned Eastern Shore Railroad into a multi-use recreational trail. First, Kaine will hike the trail starting at the area next to Rayfield’s Pharmacy, the future trailhead location in Cape Charles, for half a mile. Then, he will deliver remarks and meet with leaders and supporters of the trail.

