1.FREE little girl’s bike, age 7+, in excellent condition 609-817-3310

2.2015 Ford Escape, 2.0 engine, dark gray, new AC unit, CD player, etc $15,900 757-698-5939

3.Motorized hospital bed $50, small recliner $50, Vintage 1970’s kitchen table w/ 4 chairs $100, must move items yourself 757-710-8835

4.LF camper space rental in Accomac or Northampton County, preferably with water and electric 252-698-1825

5.Electric start generator, 13,500 starting watts, 8,000 watts running $550 610-324-5510

6.FREE Upright piano w/ bench, around 100 years old, in excellent condition 804-937-9733

7.Set of 4 Firestone truck tires, size LT245/70/R17, 50% tread $200 757-387-7174

8.30hp Short Staff Evinrude motor w/ tiller arm, stainless steel prop $425 obo, Wood furnace, heats 4,000 sq.ft w/ $1,300 worth of duct work included, asking $1,250 obo, brand new 4in. well auger, 33ft of extension pipe $350 757-894-9230

9.LF portable CD Player 757-709-4287

10.302-519-1311 2005 Nissan Altima, 4 door, runs good $2,800

11.Exercise bike w/ various displays $100 obo 757-824-5755

12.Taking applications for Mobile Home in New Church, quiet people 757-990-4125

13.2007 Ford Taurus, clean, new tires $1,700, tires 205-55-16, 215-60-16, all good rubber, 225-60-16 757-442-5009

14.2 bedroom mobile home for rent Text or voicemail 757-709-4777

15.LF used upright freezer, will accept chest type 757-678-5203

16.John Deere 10ft tow behind planter w/ steel wheels $1,000 obo 607-437-4782 located in Quinby

17.Shed full of various items, clothes, Christmas Decor, all for $50 757-787-7969

18.1976 Ford F-150, 4wd, runs, drives, has some rust, $4,000 obo 443-859-1002

19.Push lawn mower $60 firm 757-678-3619

20.Blue Ottoman, velvet material 24×48, white KitchenAid 5qt mixer, 1995 Ford Escort, needs new transmission 757-710-4829

21.757-617-4150 Pine hutch $75, white dish washer $100, collection of Princess Diana literature $20

22.757-387-2240 Large wheelchair trade for regular wheelchair

23.Black walnuts 757-894-3196 call anytime

24.2 VCRs $15 each, 13 new tapes $3 apiece 757-787-7268