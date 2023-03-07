The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a notice for all of southeastern Virginia and the southern Eastern Shore of Maryland about an increase risk of fire for the next several days.

Residents are urged to avoid any burning until the windy and dry conditions subside. Please avoid any activity that could create fire or any type of spark.

A burn ban in currently in affect. The 4 p.m. burning law bans open-air burning prior to 4:00 p.m. if the fire is within 300 feet of the woods or dry grass which could carry fire into the woods. Burning is allowed between 4:00 p.m. and midnight as long as the burner takes proper precautions and attends the fire at all times.