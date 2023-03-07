The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a notice for all of southeastern Virginia and the southern Eastern Shore of Maryland about an increase risk of fire for the next several days.
A dry cold front crosses our region early Tuesday and will bring about a change to cooler conditions for mid-week through the weekend and dry weather will prevail through at least Thursday with high pressure generally in control. Minimum relative humidity levels are expected to be around 40% for most of Accomack and Northampton County. Gusty NW winds will be strongest on Tuesday afternoon with slightly lower winds expected Wednesday
Residents are urged to avoid any burning until the windy and dry conditions subside. Please avoid any activity that could create fire or any type of spark.
A burn ban in currently in affect. The 4 p.m. burning law bans open-air burning prior to 4:00 p.m. if the fire is within 300 feet of the woods or dry grass which could carry fire into the woods. Burning is allowed between 4:00 p.m. and midnight as long as the burner takes proper precautions and attends the fire at all times.