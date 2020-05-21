In a low testing day for the Eastern Shore, metrics remained nearly unmoved across the board. The Eastern Shore Health District was attributed only eight tests processed in Thursday morning’s report, and Accomack’s case count remained unchanged at 709, while Northampton added one for a total of 206. Northampton added one new death, for a total of 16, while Accomack’s remained unchanged at 11.

Both Accomack and Northampton added one new hospitalization, for 40 in Accomack and 18 Northampton.

Accomack and Northampton remain in 3rd and 4th in Virginia case rate, which is cases per capita, behind Richmond County and Buckingham County.

Virginia reported a large increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday morning, adding 1,181 to the state’s total, as well as 48 probable COVID-19 cases for a total of 1,709.

Virginia added 115 total confirmed hospitalizations in Thursday mornings report, for an overall total of 4,066, however one fewer probable COVID-19 hospitalization was reported for a total of 27. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association also reported current hospitalizations down across the board Thursday morning. Total and pending COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 45 to 1,491 and confirmed hospitalizations fell 17, to 1,001. Virginia currently has 4,250 available hospital beds.

Virginia added 24 new COVID-19 confirmed deaths, for an overall total of 1,064, and one new probable COVID-19 death, for a total of 35.

Virginia processed 5,925 tests in these numbers for a positive test rate of 19.9%.

