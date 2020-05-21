The Accomack County Board of Supervisors heard a presentation from County Finance Manager Margret Lindsay on CARES Act funding and how it can be spent at their meeting Wednesday. County Finance Director Margret Lindsay told the Board:

Accomack Co share is $ 2,819,446 (based on population)

Funds cannot be used to make up for lost revenue • Must be shared with the incorporated towns (will be using town population) – which is calculated to be $ 779,426

Allocations for towns will be on a reimbursement basis since the County is responsible for compliance for the full allocation of funds provided

Must be spent in full by December 31, 2020

The money can be used for:

Costs of providing COVID-19 testing

Emergency medical response expenses related to COVID 19 including EOC costs • Emergency medical transport related to COVID 19

Expense for communication and enforcement of public health orders related to COVID 19

Expenses for acquisition and distribution of medical and protective supplies Allowable CARES Act Uses Description of Allowable Costs

Expenses for disinfection of public areas and other facilities • Expenses for technical assistance to local authorities or other entities on mitigation of COVID 19 related threats to public health and safety

Expenses for public safety measures undertaken in response to COVID 19 • Expenses for quarantining individuals

Payroll expenses for public safety and health, health care, human services and similar employees whose services are substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID 19 public health emergency

Expenses for food delivery to residents • Expenses to enable telework capabilities for public employees Allowable CARES Act Uses Description of Allowable Costs

Expenses to facilitate distance learning including technological improvements in connection with school closings

Expenses of providing paid sick and paid family and medical leave to public employees to enable compliance with COVID 19 orders • COVID-19 related expenses of maintaining state prisons and county jails including as relates to sanitation and improvements of social distancing

Expenses for care for homeless populations

Expenditures related to the provision of grants to small businesses to reimburse the costs of business interruption caused by closure requirements

Unemployment insurance costs related to the COVID 19 public health emergency • Law enforcement and security directly related to COVID 19 .

