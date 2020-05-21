The Accomack County Board of Supervisors heard a presentation from County Finance Manager Margret Lindsay on CARES Act funding and how it can be spent at their meeting Wednesday. County Finance Director Margret Lindsay told the Board:
- Accomack Co share is $ 2,819,446 (based on population)
- Funds cannot be used to make up for lost revenue • Must be shared with the incorporated towns (will be using town population) – which is calculated to be $ 779,426
- Allocations for towns will be on a reimbursement basis since the County is responsible for compliance for the full allocation of funds provided
- Must be spent in full by December 31, 2020
The money can be used for:
- Costs of providing COVID-19 testing
- Emergency medical response expenses related to COVID 19 including EOC costs • Emergency medical transport related to COVID 19
- Expense for communication and enforcement of public health orders related to COVID 19
- Expenses for acquisition and distribution of medical and protective supplies Allowable CARES Act Uses Description of Allowable Costs
- Expenses for disinfection of public areas and other facilities • Expenses for technical assistance to local authorities or other entities on mitigation of COVID 19 related threats to public health and safety
- Expenses for public safety measures undertaken in response to COVID 19 • Expenses for quarantining individuals
- Payroll expenses for public safety and health, health care, human services and similar employees whose services are substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID 19 public health emergency
- Expenses for food delivery to residents • Expenses to enable telework capabilities for public employees Allowable CARES Act Uses Description of Allowable Costs
- Expenses to facilitate distance learning including technological improvements in connection with school closings
- Expenses of providing paid sick and paid family and medical leave to public employees to enable compliance with COVID 19 orders • COVID-19 related expenses of maintaining state prisons and county jails including as relates to sanitation and improvements of social distancing
- Expenses for care for homeless populations
- Expenditures related to the provision of grants to small businesses to reimburse the costs of business interruption caused by closure requirements
- Unemployment insurance costs related to the COVID 19 public health emergency • Law enforcement and security directly related to COVID 19 .
.