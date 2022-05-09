A Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) project to replace the bridge superstructure on Route 701 (Jenkins Bridge Road) over Holdens Creek in Temperanceville is estimated to start next week. Starting as early as May 9, Route 701 (Jenkins Bridge Road) will be closed between the intersections of Route 695 (Saxis Road) and Route 702 (Horsey Road) with signed detours in place directing traffic as follows:

Motorists traveling northbound on Route 701 will be routed:

Right onto Route 695 (Saxis Road)

Left onto Route 693 (Neal Parker Road)

Left onto Route 702 (Horsey Road)

Right onto northbound Route 701 (Jenkins Bridge Road)

Traffic traveling from Route 13 (Lankford Highway) towards southbound Route 701 southbound will need to follow the alternate path of:

Left onto Route 693 (Neal Parker Road)

Right onto Route 695 (Saxis Road)

Left onto southbound Route 701 (Wessels Farm Road)

During this closure, the existing bridge superstructure on Route 701 will be replaced with new steel beams, a wooden deck and a guardrail system that meets current design standards. The bridge replacement project is estimated to be complete in summer 2022. All construction work is dependent upon weather conditions.

Access to properties within the closure will be maintained at all times.

Motorists are encouraged to visit www.511virginia.org, call 511, or download Virginia’s free 511 mobile app or the 511-integrated Waze app for current traffic and travel information.

