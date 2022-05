Congratulations to Jennifer Shelton Barnes, BSN, RN Agency Manager for Riverside Shore Home Health and Hospice for your award for keeping us safe.Jennifer was recognized for her dedication during the pandemic ensuring employees had necessary PPE to remain safe. She was also instrumental in beginning an outreach program with the ER and Eastern Shore Rural Health when patients were diagnosed with COVID 19, where a Home Health nurse monitored the patient and their symptoms. Our team kept over 400 Shore residents safe thanks to her efforts.Thank you, Jennifer.We are honored to work with you.❤️❤️❤️❤️#riversidestrong#riversidecaredifference