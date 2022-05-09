- Salon shampoo chair/sink station $50. 757-695-0294
- Rotary garden tiller for sale 757-350-1646
- 2 Zero gravity chairs $60 for the pair 757-894-0823
- Pit bull puppy free to a good home 757-350-0407
- 46″ mower deck for a Husqvarna mower 757-694-7726
- 300 gal. plastic tanks $50, 55 gal. plastic drums $15, 55 gal. metal drums $20 757-505-6863
- 8,000 BTU a/c unit $150 757-709-0368
- 2007 Honda VTX m/c $4,200, 1800 cc. VTX Honda $3,200, Heavy duty riding mower $3,500 757-894-5713
- 2 bedroom mobile home for rent, needs a yard cut today 757-709-9255
- Pair of Zildijian hi-hat cymbals $25 757-854-8083
- 1999 GMC Sierra pick up 6cyl 2 wheel drive $5,500 757-710-3455
.