Heritage Hall Nassawadox has transferred ownership and operations to Accordius Health and renamed The Citadel Nassawadox.

Accordius Health is a young, growing company with a fierce dedication to the communities and residents. The organization is focused on transforming long-term care through innovation, compassion, and engagement.

Accordius Health is excited to join the Nassawadox neighborhood as well as welcome this center into our group of homes in the Coastal Virginia area and aims to will continue providing excellent care and clinical outcomes for the residents of this community for years to come.

