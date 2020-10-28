Northampton County Public Works Director Chris Thomas gave an update to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday evening of the projects his department has been working on.

The Public Works Department has been working hard on COVID-19 safety upgrades in County buildings, including installing plexiglass barriers, handwashing stations & water heaters at the Middle School ultraviolet germicidal irradiation Devices, touch-less restroom fixtures and more.

Also in the works have been general upgrades to County properties, including installing a new chiller at the Eastern Shore Regional Jail, repaving the parking lot at the Public Works office, new canopy supports at the Birdsnest Convenience Center, and touch up painting of trim at the historic Courthouse which is now the County’s Administration Building.

The Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission has teamed up with the Northampton Public Works Department on upgrades to several tourism related county owned sites. Among the recent renovations include adding floating docks and a kayak launch point at Morley’s Wharf, adding a kayak launch point at Wise Point, dredging the Willis Wharf channel as well as installing floating docks with a kayak launch point. Major renovations were also made to the Willis Wharf Wildlife observation platform, the Seaside Walkway and bicycle repair stations have been installed at the Northampton Public Library.

Thomas’ full powerpoint on the projects can be seen here.

