By Linda Cicoira

A 19-year-old Onancock man pleaded guilty Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to attempted robbery in connection with events that lead to the May 2019 murder of 40-year-old Alvin Lee “Derek” Rogers of Belle Haven.

Lavar Heath made his plea in an agreement with Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan. In exchange for the plea, a count of murder and two firearms offenses were not prosecuted. The bargain also came with a recommendation that Heath be sentenced to the maximum 10 years in prison with four years suspended.

Judge W. Revell Lewis III accepted the agreement and ordered a pre-sentence report. Sentencing was set for Dec. 15.

Heath admitted to authorities that he went with several others to meet Rogers to purchase marijuana, but he also said he never got out of the car. Morgan said Heath “at least” knew what was happening, but he was not the shooter.

