By Linda Cicoira

Another suspect in the May 2019 homicide of Belle Haven resident Alvin Lee “Derek” Rogers was set to be arraigned Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court.

18-year-old Nyxavier Riekem Snead, of Mill Run Lane, who was indicted on counts of premeditated murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in those offenses, was not present for the hearing.

Instead, Judge W. Revell Lewis III was informed that a hearing had been set for Oct. 29.

Snead was 17-years-old when forty-year-old Rogers, also of Mill Run Lane, was found shot to death in his car on Boggs Road, in Painter. Rogers died from a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. Snead will be tried as an adult.

Twenty-four-year-old Bronta Jamar Ames, of Killmontown Road, in Melfa, was arraigned earlier this month on the same charges. He has requested a jury trial, which likely won’t be conducted until next year due to the pandemic ban.

