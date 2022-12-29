Submitted by

Kelly Hill Bulin, CSAC, ICPS

Director of Program Development, Planning & Prevention Services

Eastern Shore Community Services Board | Prevention Services

It’s that time of the year again: the cold weather, kids on winter break, and tons of holiday spirit. December is a time of excitement, wonder, and a little magic! But it’s also the time of maybe just a little too much spiked eggnog. During these fun-filled times, it’s important to remember that driving under the influence of either drugs or alcohol is NEVER a good idea. December is Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month, so here’s some refreshers for you! According to www.NationalDayCalendar.com, impaired driving is “whenever your ability to operate a vehicle is impaired by the effects of illegal drugs, prescription medication, over-the counter medication, or a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08 grams per deciliter or higher.” (National Drunk & Drugged Driving Prevention Month – December, 2022) Should you be attending an event and participating in the drinks that are served, plan ahead and make sure to have a designated driver or a ride scheduled, like Uber or Lyft. Remember, accidents caused by impaired driving are completely preventable. Having open discussions and keeping each other accountable is the first step. Have this conversation with your loved ones and remind them that driving drunk or drugged is never the responsible or right choice. The Eastern Shore Community Services Board offers outpatient mental health services, telephone counseling, and preventative services that may be beneficial for helping individuals who struggle this time of year. For more information and additional resources, visit the Eastern Shore Community Services Board website at www.escsb.org

National Drunk & Drugged Driving Prevention Month – December. National Day Calendar.

(2022, November 10). Retrieved December 15, 2022, from