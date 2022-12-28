A visitation for Anjelli Julissa “Anji” Ventura Lopez of Parksley will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church on Friday evening from 6 until 11. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the church on Saturday at 12 noon. Interment will follow the service.

Memorial donations to assist Anji’s family with expenses may be made to Williams Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Parksley, VA 23421.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.