Eastern Shore Public Library (ESPL) now offers access to The Great Courses Library Collection video streaming service for lifelong learning and personal enrichment. This free collection includes more than 250 courses and new content will be offered monthly. Library patrons are encouraged to start 2023 committed to learning by trying one of the free college-level courses.

“I think I have earned a minor degree in religion in the past six months,” reported Cara Burton, Library System Director. “The lectures are fascinating and I feel they are a more rewarding use of my time than watching TV. I listen to them while driving, raking leaves, or doing the dishes. They also give you something else to discuss with others besides the news and weather! Each lecture is only about thirty minutes.”

The Great Courses are led by the world’s top experts, and cover a broad range of subjects, such as science, mathematics, philosophy, history, literature, fine arts and music, travel, business, and personal development. These unique courses are designed to capture your curiosity or help you to improve in areas about which you are passionate. Each course is commercial-free and contains a downloadable pdf guidebook to supplement course material.

Explore these immersive learning experiences in the library’s free Libby app on your desktop or mobile device. Find the app link at espl.org under “Read, Watch, Listen” or search for “Libby, by Overdrive” on the AppStore or Google Play. Once in the Libby app, log in with your library card number and PIN. Once logged in, scroll down to the “Extras” section to access The Great Courses.

If you do not see The Great Courses under Extras, be sure that your Libby account is using a SOVALUe library card. Instructions to add a SOVALUe library card to your Libby account can be found at espl.org/ebooks-and-audiobooks.

For those who prefer a non-digital option, ESPL offers over fifty Great Courses on audio CD or DVD for checkout. Each course is accompanied by a printed booklet that contains a course outline and supplemental reading material. A list of Great Courses titles is located on ShoreCat, the library catalog. Visit espl.org and click on the menu icon (three stacked horizontal lines) at the top left. Click on the “Lists” section of the menu, and then click on “Great Courses” to see details about and to request any items that are of interest.

Contact ESPL with any questions about The Great Courses, Libby, or your library card and PIN at (757) 787-3400 between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Staff are also glad to talk with you about the library’s other learning services available.