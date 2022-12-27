- 12 ft Werner step ladder exc condition $100 , Dustless drywall sander with bag and sanding disc new $100 , Bostitch Button cap gun with big bag of button caps $150 call 757-710-6684 anytime
- Looking for a nice pistol doesn’t matter what caliber and also a belgium kA5 shotgun Have a 1950s child’s rocking chair for $50 757-387-7506
- Single 225/55R17 Nexen N5000+ tire in very good condition. $30 757-695-0294
- John Deere LA175 riding mower. 54 inch deck, 26 horsepower v-twin Briggs and Stratton engine. Low hours great condition. asking $1200. 757-710-0571
- For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287
- Heavy duty dual axle equipment trailer $1,500, 60 ft. aluminum extension ladder $600 757-999-1042
- Rabbit for sale $20, bantams for sale $5 each 757-710-3192
- 6 1/2’x7 1/2′ dog kennel $100, 2 utility trailers $400 ea., camper $2,000 757-854-8140
- 2003 Ford Expedition $1,800, 2000 Ford Mustang convertible $3,000, pop up camper $1,500 757-777-2506
- LF washer/dryer at a reasonable price 757-894-1848
- 18′-22′ Load Rite roller boat trailer $1,500 or $1,000 before 12/30/22, 19′-24′ Triton dual axle bunk trailer $1,200 or $900 if purchased before 12/30/22, LF piano prefer baby grand but will consider upright 410-491-7337 in Onancock
- LF dual axle car trailer 16′-20′, LF a work truck 302-519-1311
- LF 3 pc. bedroom suit, LF 2 burn barrels 757-665-5335
