RICHMOND, VA — Monday Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan in Lynchburg, Virginia. The plan focuses on an all-of-the-above approach that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth. The Plan also outlines an increase in nuclear energy and an objective to make Virginia the world’s leading nuclear innovation hub.

“A growing Virginia must have reliable, affordable and clean energy for Virginia’s families and businesses. We need to shift to realistic and dynamic plans. The 2022 Energy Plan will meet the power demands of a growing economy and ensures Virginia has that reliable, affordable, clean and growing supply of power by embracing an all-of-the-above energy plan that includes natural gas, nuclear, renewables and the exploration of emerging sources to satisfy the growing needs of Commonwealth residents and businesses,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

“Energy is a key driver of economic productivity and growth. Existing businesses are reliant on the grid to deliver energy on-demand every second of every day. Businesses considering Virginia as a state to open or relocate their businesses expect energy ready sites and choice of energy generation sources. All Virginians and businesses deserve access to reliable, affordable, clean and abundant energy. As we explore various pathways to managing the energy transition underway, we look forward to supporting innovative thinking across the Commonwealth to support the Governor’s goal of making Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick.

“I am thrilled that the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan recognizes Virginia’s unique nuclear advantage. Two of the nation’s largest nuclear manufacturing companies are located here in Lynchburg. They offer exciting opportunities to research and develop cutting-edge nuclear generation technologies that will create new, high-paying jobs in the Commonwealth while delivering reliable energy to Virginians. I am also glad Governor Youngkin’s plan includes actions to protect our natural resources, including farmland, rivers, and streams,” said House Commerce and Energy Chair, Delegate Kathy Byron.

“The Plan’s strong support for an all-the-above energy approach is a meaningful step to ensure that Virginia has a reliable energy grid into the future. Virginians deserve an energy portfolio that prioritizes affordability, innovation, and makes real investments in nuclear power generation,” said Republican Leader Pro Tempore, Senator Steve Newman.

“The Virginia Energy team is excited to have the opportunity to work with the Governor and his Administration on pursuing an energy plan for Virginia that explores all of the many options as well as challenges in the transition of existing energy supply resources to clean energy resources. Existing assets represent significant consumer investment and are a critical component of a clean energy transition in order to maintain reliability and affordability. Acknowledging all of the emerging clean energy technologies as compliments to wind, solar, and storage offers flexbility and the opportunity to advance those that align with the Virginia advantage. Stakeholder outreach has been extensive and offered a wide range of forums to facilitate feedback in the development of the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan. Our team understands the hard work will begin after the Plan is released and looks forward to the next phase of planning and implementation,” said Virginia Department of Energy Director John Warren.

Read the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan here.

Watch the roll out of the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan here.