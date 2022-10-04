Pictured: Chincoteague Causeway around high tide Monday.

After an entire weekend of dire weather predictions about major flooding and wind gusts up to 50 mph, the remnants of Ian gave us a break. As the day progressed it became clearer that the major high tides that were predicted would not materialize. There was minor flooding in the typical low lying areas but nothing major. Earlier it had been anticipated that the Chincoteague Causeway would become impassable around the time of high tide at 3 p.m., it remained open.

One reason for the break was a slight change in the wind direction from northeast to north. and wind gusts to 30 mph as opposed to 50 mph. That change prevented water from being blown into the seaside creeks. There was some minor flooding reported on Atlantic Ave. at Wachapreague and some low areas of Willis Wharf as well as the southern end of Chincoteague Island.

One area where the storm lived up to its prediction was the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel which operated under Level 1 restrictions and a 45 mph speed limit most of the day.

The shelter that had been opened at Arcadia High School closed at 5 p.m.

The affects of Ian are still with us with rain, some gusty winds and temperatures like March instead of early October through Wednesday.

As of Monday night the rain gauge at East Point showed 3.5 inches of rain since Friday morning. Other areas of the Shore got more including lower Northampton County, which has accumulated more than 4 inches. The rain could alleviate drought conditions that had plagued the Eastern Shore since July. Approximately 1 inch is of rain is expected before it all moves out sometime Wednesday.

Both the state and county are still under a state of emergency but it is expect that to be lifted soon. The Town of Chincoteague lifted the voluntary evacuation of two areas on the island Monday evening.