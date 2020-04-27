RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam announced the formation of a COVID-19 business task force. State leaders are hoping the group can help guide the cabinet on a safe and responsible strategy to lift restrictions on businesses and people.

The group is made up of business leaders from all different industries across the state, including a Chincoteague business owner. A full list of members is below.

“These are Virginians who are thinking everyday about how to protect the health of their staff and the communities in which they operate,” said Governor Northam in a statement. “They understand that our public health and business interests are aligned—we must take measures that both ensure the safety and confidence of consumers and prevent the spread of disease. Their input will continue to be critical as we plan a safe, consistent, successful path forward.”

Northam says cases are rising but the growth rate is slowing. His plan to reopen is similar to the others. He revealed his plan, called “Forward Virginia,” Friday, which uses a phased in approach grounded in CDC guidelines. Northam says they need to see the number of hospitalizations and cases declining for 14 days. He adds testing and contact tracing will play a key role.

Members of Virginia’s COVID-19 Business Task Force include:

Chad Ballard, Cherrystone Campground, Cape Charles and Josh Chapmen of Black Narrows Brewing Co. Chincoteague.

