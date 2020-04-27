RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says the state is still at least two weeks away from allowing nonessential businesses to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democratic governor made the comments at a news conference Friday. His remarks come as some governors in other southern states take moves to reopen businesses and some Republican lawmakers in Virginia called on Northam to take action to “get as close to normal as possible without sacrificing public health.”

Northam on Friday announced a new task force to help advise him on how best to reopen the economy, but said he won’t be rushed to open too soon.

