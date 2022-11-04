A Go Fund Me has been started to help with medical expenses for one of the Chesapeake Bay’s Saltwater Cowboys and his wife after a terrible motorcycle accident in I-95 has led to each of them losing a leg.

Early in November, Kenny and Linda Heath were returning home from a trip by motorcycle near Savannah, Georgia when the accident occurred. Both were med-evacuated by helicopter from the scene.

“The first couple of days were very touch and go, with multiple procedures and surgeries just to keep them alive,” the Go Fund Me reads. “Through the support of their kids, who stayed by their sides round the clock, and the tremendous medical team in Savannah Memorials ICU, they have made it to stable condition and are being transferred to a Rehab clinic for ongoing treatment before hopefully coming home soon.

“Both Kenny and Linda will need prosthetics to walk, they have both had damage to soft tissue, countless bones, and organ damage. Kenny is still requiring surgeries on his arm that will leave his elbow immobilized. Linda has had significant damage to fingers and hands. When the time comes they are unable to fly home as Kenny has a slightly collapsed Lung. Kenny will have to return to Savannah in a few months for further surgeries.”

The Go Fund Me is hoping to raise $20,000, and is already close to hitting its goal.

Heath had finished 2nd Place in the Deal Island Skipjack Race and Festival’s boat docking competition in September.