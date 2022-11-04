The Tasley Volunteer Fire Company just received a big gift from the Bridgeville Delaware Fire Department. Tasley Chief Jeff Beal told us the story:
Related Posts
SHORE PERSPECTIVES: Linda Surran Russell
November 18, 2019
Tangier Island gets $130,000 for waterway maintenance
August 6, 2020
Local Churches Participating in Operation Christmas Child
November 10, 2018
Local Conditions
November 4, 2022, 5:56 am
Fog
52°F
52°F
4 mph
real feel: 51°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 97%
wind speed: 4 mph NE
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:31 am
sunset: 6:01 pm
Shore Daily News Eastern Shore Radio updated their status.
17 hours ago
This content isn't available right nowWhen this happens, it's usually because the owner only shared it with a small group of people, changed who can see it or it's been deleted.