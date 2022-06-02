2A Boys Soccer
Bruton at Nandua 3pm
1A Softball
Rappahannock at Chincoteague 3pm
1A Boys Soccer
Rappahannock at Northampton 6pm
1A Girls Soccer
Northampton at West Point 5:30pm
.
